Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar Municipal Corporation starts fogging to prevent mosquito-borne diseases

Yamunanagar Municipal Corporation starts fogging to prevent mosquito-borne diseases

To cover two wards daily
article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:10 AM Aug 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
An employee of the Municipal Corporation conducts fogging at a colony in Yamunanagar.
The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has started fogging to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. The MCYJ has formed two teams for fogging and those teams will cover two wards daily, so that people can get rid of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other diseases.

According to information, the Municipal Corporation area has been divided into two zones for fogging.

Ward 1 to 11 were included in Zone 1 and Ward 12 to 22 were included in Zone 2.

Separate teams have been formed under the leadership of MCYJ officials Shashi in Zone 1 and Ranbir Singh in Zone 2.

As per available information, both zones have two big machines and 12 small machines for fogging.

The supervision is being done by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh, CSI Vinod Beniwal and CSI Anil Nain. On the first day, fogging was done at Shivaji Park Colony in Ward 8 of Zone1, Yogesh Nagar and Santpura of Model Town.

Similarly, fogging was done in the Camp area, Nawab Colony and Laxmi Nagar of Ward 17 of Zone 2.

CSI Anil Nain said fogging work was started on the instructions of Mayor Suman Bahamani. “Fogging will be done in two phases in every ward. A schedule is being prepared for the work. Our teams will cover two wards every day,” said Nain.

He said oil and medicines were being poured at places from where it was difficult to drain out water, so that mosquito larvae did not breed in stagnant water.

“People should not let water accumulate around them. They should pour oil, where water is accumulated. They should not let water accumulate for many days in the goods kept on the rooftops of houses. After rain, they should remove water from the goods kept there so that the mosquitoes do not breed in them,” said Nain. He said fogging would not be done on the day it rained as it would not be of any help.

He further said fogging was being done on priority in the municipal corporation area, where malaria and dengue patients were found. He added that fogging was done at four malaria-prone places recently.

