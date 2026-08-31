DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar MC to hold ‘Lok Kalyan Mela’ for street vendors, small businesses

Yamunanagar MC to hold ‘Lok Kalyan Mela’ for street vendors, small businesses

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The event will be held at the office of the municipal corporation located at Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in Yamunanagar.
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) will organise a ‘Lok Kalyan Mela’ (public welfare fair) from September 1 to September 30, 2026, to provide street vendors and small businesses with the benefits of various government schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.

Advertisement

The event will be held at the office of the municipal corporation located at Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in Yamunanagar.

Advertisement

Giving this information, Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad said the Lok Kalyan Mela would encourage new applications under the PM Svanidhi Scheme, as well as ensure the disbursement of previously approved loan applications.

Advertisement

“Efforts will also be made to prioritise pending applications and those returned by the bank. Besides, street vendors who have repaid their second loan will be encouraged to apply for credit cards,” said Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad.

He said during the drive, special attention would be given to digitally inactive beneficiaries, training street vendors, and preparing socio-economic profiles of left-out beneficiaries and their families. “Coordination will be done with the FSSAI to provide information related to food safety in the training,” said Mahabir Parsad.

Advertisement

He said the municipal corporation’s effort was to ensure that the benefits of the government’s public welfare schemes reached the eligible people easily and no needy person was deprived of the schemes.

He appealed to the street vendors to visit the mela, get information about the schemes, and take advantage of the available facilities.

Bahamani said in the Lok Kalyan Mela, eligible people would be linked to schemes like PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, One Nation One Ration Card, PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Building and Other Construction Workers Registration, Janani Suraksha Yojana and PM Matru Vandana Yojana. She said the eligible people would be given the benefits of these schemes.

“The objective of the Municipal Corporation is not only to provide loan facility but also to provide effective support to the street vendors towards social security, digital empowerment and making them economically self-reliant,” said Bahamani.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts