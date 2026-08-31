Yamunanagar MC to hold ‘Lok Kalyan Mela’ for street vendors, small businesses

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) will organise a ‘Lok Kalyan Mela’ (public welfare fair) from September 1 to September 30, 2026, to provide street vendors and small businesses with the benefits of various government schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.

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The event will be held at the office of the municipal corporation located at Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in Yamunanagar.

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Giving this information, Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad said the Lok Kalyan Mela would encourage new applications under the PM Svanidhi Scheme, as well as ensure the disbursement of previously approved loan applications.

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“Efforts will also be made to prioritise pending applications and those returned by the bank. Besides, street vendors who have repaid their second loan will be encouraged to apply for credit cards,” said Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad.

He said during the drive, special attention would be given to digitally inactive beneficiaries, training street vendors, and preparing socio-economic profiles of left-out beneficiaries and their families. “Coordination will be done with the FSSAI to provide information related to food safety in the training,” said Mahabir Parsad.

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He said the municipal corporation’s effort was to ensure that the benefits of the government’s public welfare schemes reached the eligible people easily and no needy person was deprived of the schemes.

He appealed to the street vendors to visit the mela, get information about the schemes, and take advantage of the available facilities.

Bahamani said in the Lok Kalyan Mela, eligible people would be linked to schemes like PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, One Nation One Ration Card, PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Building and Other Construction Workers Registration, Janani Suraksha Yojana and PM Matru Vandana Yojana. She said the eligible people would be given the benefits of these schemes.

“The objective of the Municipal Corporation is not only to provide loan facility but also to provide effective support to the street vendors towards social security, digital empowerment and making them economically self-reliant,” said Bahamani.