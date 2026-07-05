Yamunanagar mining officer suspended over alleged enforcement lapses

The Haryana Government has suspended the Assistant Mining Engineer (AME) of Yamunanagar district with immediate effect over alleged enforcement lapses.

Advertisement

According to an order issued by the Mines and Geology Department on July 3, Rajesh Kumar-I, Assistant Mining Engineer, has been suspended under Rule 5(1) of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

Advertisement

The suspension order, issued by C G Rajini Kaanthan, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Mines and Geology Department, states that the officer's headquarters will remain at the office of the Director General, Mines and Geology Department, Panchkula, during the suspension period.

Advertisement

While the suspension order does not specify the reasons for the action, the officer had reportedly been issued a show-cause notice on June 24, over alleged lapses in enforcing action against illegal transportation of mining minerals and overloaded vehicles.

The notice stated that a video, along with a complaint circulated on social media, alleged that a large number of mineral-laden vehicles were operating near the Shahzadpur barricade/naka during the early morning hours, leading to severe traffic congestion and inconvenience to the public.

Advertisement

It further alleged that overloaded vehicles were moving unchecked and that the Mines and Geology Department had failed to maintain an effective enforcement presence in the area.

The department observed that, if the allegations were found to be true, they would indicate serious lapses in monitoring, supervision and enforcement of mining laws, resulting in possible illegal transportation of minerals, movement of overloaded vehicles, public inconvenience, and an adverse reflection on the functioning of the department.

In the notice, the Assistant Mining Engineer was asked to explain why effective enforcement action was not ensured in the area during the period mentioned in the complaint and why timely preventive or corrective measures were not taken to regulate the movement of mineral-carrying vehicles.

The officer was also directed to furnish details of any checking, surveillance, naka, inspection or enforcement drives conducted in the area on the relevant date and time, along with documentary evidence.

Additionally, the department sought details of the action taken against overloaded vehicles and those suspected of illegally transporting minerals in the area during the relevant period.

The show-cause notice sought the officer's explanation regarding the alleged lapses and directed him to submit a comprehensive, factually supported reply, along with all relevant records, inspection reports, checking reports, enforcement data and other documentary evidence, within two days of receiving the notice.

Despite repeated attempts, Rajesh Kumar could not be reached for comment.