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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar Municipal Corporation launches helpline for stray dog, sanitation complaints

Yamunanagar Municipal Corporation launches helpline for stray dog, sanitation complaints

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:11 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has issued a helpline number, 7082410824, to facilitate the prompt resolution of citizens’ problems and ensure effective redressal of complaints.

Citizens can register complaints on this number regarding various civic issues, including stray cattle, stray dogs, cleanliness and sanitation. According to information, the MCYJ will put up hoardings at major intersections, hospitals, main roads, MCYJ offices, courts, markets and other prominent public places in the twin cities to ensure that the helpline number reaches as many citizens as possible. Through these hoardings, citizens will be informed about the helpline facility and encouraged to report their grievances to the MCYJ. Mayor Suman Bahamani said the helpline aimed to provide citizens with an easy and convenient means of registering complaints so that information about civic issues in the twin cities could reach the branches concerned promptly and the problems could be resolved in a timely manner.

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“Residents of the twin cities should register their complaints on helpline number 7082410824 if they encounter any civic issues. Active participation by citizens will further accelerate efforts to make the twin cities clean and beautiful,” Mayor Suman Bahamani said.

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