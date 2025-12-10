DT
Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar municipal corporation team carries out anti-encroachment drive

Yamunanagar municipal corporation team carries out anti-encroachment drive

Team confiscated goods placed outside shops on roads

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:40 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
An anti-encroachment drive under way in Yamunanagar.
A team of the Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) today carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Meera Bai Market and Govindpuri Road in Yamunanagar. The team confiscated goods that had been placed outside shops on the roads.

In addition, the team imposed fines on two shopkeepers for not maintaining cleanliness on the Govindpuri Road.

According to information, on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, three encroachment-removal squads have been formed for the MCYJ area. On Tuesday, a team led by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Anil Nain reached Meera Bai Market and removed encroachments from Workshop Road to Meera Bai Market.

As soon as the team began the drive, many shopkeepers started picking up their goods and moving them inside their shops. The MCYJ team confiscated items kept outside and loaded them into a vehicle.

Nain said traffic congestion caused by encroachments often disrupted emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles. Therefore, shopkeepers should keep their goods inside their premises instead of occupying the road, he said.

He added that Meera Bai Market is one of the most prominent markets of Yamunanagar and attracts a large number of customers. He further said that in case of future violations, challans would be issued to shopkeepers.

Nain said after clearing Meera Bai Market, his team removed encroachments on Govindpuri Road from Madhu Chowk to Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk. “During the action, two shopkeepers were fined for littering openly,” Nain added.

