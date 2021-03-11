Yamunanagar: One held for murder, loot

Yamunanagar, May 31
A team of the CIA-II of the Yamunanagar police has arrested a man for the murder of a trader’s driver and looting Rs 50.09 lakh from him.
The accused had been identified as Dilpreet of Bhagwanpur village of Yamunanagar.
Dilpreet was produced before a local court today from where he was sent to five-day police remand.
Shrawan Kumar (45) was shot dead by motorcycle-borne miscreants near Kamani Chowk on his way to the bank to deposit Rs 50.09 lakh belonging to his employer. He was working as a driver at Bansal Trading Company.
SP Mohit Handa said Dilpreet was nabbed near Kail village on Sunday night, adding that the CIA-II team had also recovered Rs 7 lakh from him.
