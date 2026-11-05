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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar: Panchayat digs trenches to block illegal mining route

Yamunanagar: Panchayat digs trenches to block illegal mining route

Move aims to prevent vehicles from reaching riverbed

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Tribune News Service
Haryana, Updated At : 01:19 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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In a bid to check illegal mining in the Yamuna near Unheri village in Yamunanagar district, the village panchayat has dug deep trenches across the main access route to prevent vehicles allegedly involved in illegal mining from reaching the riverbed.

The trenches were dug with the help of an earthmoving machine on the directions of Radaur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Narender Kumar.

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Mohit Rana, a social worker and husband of the village sarpanch, said the panchayat had received information about illegal mining in the Yamuna near the village. The matter was subsequently brought to the notice of the SDM, who directed the panchayat to take necessary steps to check the activity.

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"Following the directions, the panchayat got deep trenches dug across the main route leading to the riverbed, making it difficult for vehicles used in illegal mining to access the site," Rana said.

He said the move was aimed at preventing unauthorised extraction of minerals from the river and curbing illegal mining in the area.

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Caption: Deep trenches dug by the Unheri village panchayat to block the route allegedly used by vehicles involved in illegal mining in the Yamuna riverbed.

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