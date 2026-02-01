DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Yamunanagar parks set for makeover with civic body's Rs 19.87 lakh project

Yamunanagar parks set for makeover with civic body’s Rs 19.87 lakh project

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora and Mayor Suman Bahamani lay foundation stone of a park in Yamunanagar.
The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), will renovate and beautify two parks—Bal Vatika and Shaheed Bhagat Singh parks—in ward 8 of Yamunanagar.

A total of Rs 19.87 lakh will be spent on the renovation and beautification works.

The foundation stone was laid by Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora and Mayor Suman Bahamani in the presence of BJP District President Rajesh Sapra and Municipal Councillor Vibhor Pahuja.

Local residents expressed gratitude to the Municipal Corporation and public representatives for renovating the parks.

Mayor Suman Bahamani said the MCYJ was continuously working to strengthen infrastructure across all wards of the twin cities. She noted that parks were an important part of the city’s beauty. She added that new benches, modern swings for children, an open gym, walking paths, greenery, lighting, and other beautification works would be installed in Bal Vatika Park and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park.

“The renovation will provide residents with a clean and healthy environment,” the Mayor said.

MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora said the state government and Municipal Corporation aimed to prioritise development in every ward. “After renovation, these parks will offer better facilities for children, elderly people, and youth,” he added.

BJP district president Rajesh Sapra said the party’s focus was on development and public welfare. He noted that locals had long demanded the parks’ renovation, and their wishes were now being fulfilled.

Municipal Councillor Vibhor Pahuja said he had submitted a proposal for the parks’ development to the Municipal Corporation. He assured that quality would be ensured and works completed on time. “Once finished, these parks will become more useful and attractive for children and the elderly,” he said.

On this occasion, BJP Mandal President Aman Saggad, Mandal General Secretary Sandeep Bajaj, Sandeep Rana, Vibha Gupta, Diksha Brar, Manisha Agarwal, Manorama, Amit Chauhan, Bhanwarjeet Singh, Kapil Dua and other persons were present.

