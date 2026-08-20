Yamunanagar pet shop raid leads to recovery of two tortoises, two parakeets

A joint team of the Wildlife Department and police conducted a raid at a pet shop in the Chhoti Line area of Yamunanagar and recovered two Indian star tortoises and two rose-ringed parakeets.

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The raid was conducted following a tip-off about the alleged illegal sale of wildlife, including animals and birds. The recovered wildlife was taken into the custody of the Wildlife Department and placed under safe protection. The shop owner was not present at the time of the raid.

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Assistant Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Yamunanagar, Rajesh Mathur said the department had been keeping a close watch on the illegal possession, purchase, sale and trade of wildlife and was taking action against violations with the assistance of the police.

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He said the two Indian star tortoises and two rose-ringed parakeets recovered during the raid were now in the department’s custody.

“The documents and other facts related to the case are being examined, and further action will be taken under the Wildlife Protection Act and other applicable rules based on the findings of the investigation,” Mathur said.

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The raid was conducted under Mathur’s leadership. The team included Wildlife Inspectors Rajbir Singh and Lilu Ram, Forester Harish Kumar, and Wildlife Guards Sanjeev Kumar and Sumit Kumar. The police team also assisted the department during the operation.

Mathur appealed to the public not to illegally buy, sell, keep or trade wildlife, as such activities were punishable under law. He urged people to cooperate with the department in protecting wildlife and report any illegal wildlife-related activity to the authorities.

He said protecting and conserving wildlife was a collective responsibility and called upon citizens to play an active role in preventing illegal wildlife trade.