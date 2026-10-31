Yamunanagar petrol pump dealers to observe symbolic strike

Advertisement

Fuel supply at petrol pumps in Yamunanagar district may be disrupted as the Petroleum Dealers Association will observe a one-day no-sale strike (symbolic strike) in support of its long-pending demands.

Advertisement

About 225 petrol pump operators are expected to participate in the protest in the district. Sachin Gurjar, district president of the association, said that the strike would be held either on November 4 or November 5, which would be decided soon.

As per Gurjar, the main demands of the association are an increase in their commission, implementing cleanliness standard rules in a practical manner and not forcing them to purchase or stock lubricants without corresponding demand.

Advertisement

“We have been compelled to take the step of holding a strike because several issues raised by petrol pump dealers over a long period have remained unresolved. The proposed strike is aimed at pressing the authorities of oil companies to address our concerns,” said Gurjar.

He said that the dealers’ primary demand was to get an increase in commission. “The operating cost of running petrol pumps has risen considerably over the past few years, but the commission has risen by only 30 paise in the past eight years. As a result, operating petrol pumps has become increasingly difficult,” he said.

The association has also expressed strong opposition to punitive action linked to cleanliness standards. “Dealers are facing pressure in the name of cleanliness standards. They are being harassed through demands to send photographs of toilets every two hours and ensure the deployment of cleaning staff,” said Gurjar.

He said that such practices were creating unnecessary pressure on petrol pump operators. “The punitive provisions in these matters should either be withdrawn or implemented in a practical manner,” he said.

Dealers have also objected to the alleged practice of oil companies forcing them to purchase or stock lubricants without corresponding demand. They said that the practice unnecessarily blocks their working capital and adversely affects their financial position.

Gurjar clarified that the objective of the proposed strike was not to inconvenience the public but to draw the attention of oil companies towards the difficulties faced by dealers.

The association has urged oil companies and the officers of other departments concerned to convene a high-level meeting before the strike so that the issue could be resolved through dialogue