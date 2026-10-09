Yamunanagar petrol pump operators put up banners against UPI payments above Rs 2,000

Petrol pump operators have started putting up banners in Yamunanagar district urging customers not to make payments exceeding Rs 2,000 through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The operators of the petrol pumps claimed that 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on large transactions were increasing their financial burden.

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According to the Petroleum Dealers Association, several petrol pumps in the district have already displayed banners, while operators at other locations are preparing to follow suit. Employees have also been instructed to inform customers about the payment arrangement.

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Sachin Gurjar, president of the District Petroleum Dealers Association said that there were 218 pumps in Yamunanagar district, where a large number of customers regularly used UPI to pay for fuel.

“Under the proposed arrangement, customers can make UPI payments of up to Rs 2,000, while those paying more than this amount will be requested to pay the remaining sum in cash,” said Sachin Gurjar.

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He said that for transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, the MDR of 0.4 percent would impose an additional financial burden on petrol pump operators.

“The commission earned by petrol pump dealers has increased by only about 20 to 25 paise on one occasion in recent years, whereas expenditure on employees’ salaries, electricity bills, machinery maintenance and other administrative requirements has continued to rise,” said Gurjar.

He said that accepting large UPI payments could become particularly difficult for petrol pumps serving commercial vehicles such as trucks and tippers as these vehicles often consume large quantities of diesel in a single transaction, resulting in substantial payments.

Operators also expressed concern that drivers might have to keep considerable amounts of cash with them, increasing inconvenience and potential security risks.

Association office-bearers said that some customers continued to make UPI payments despite being informed about the issue, leaving employees with little choice but to accept them.

The association has appealed to customers to make digital payments of up to Rs 2,000 and pay the remaining amount in cash. It said the request was intended to reduce the financial pressure on petrol pump operators rather than discourage digital transactions altogether.