Yamunanagar police arrest 4 persons, recover 2 country-made illegal pistols

The district police arrested four persons and recovered two country-made illegal pistols and four live cartridges from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Harsh, Sumeet Kumar, Ankush and Hrithik, all residents of Jagadhri. The accused were produced before a court in Jagadhri where they were sent to judicial custody.

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Jaspal Singh, incharge of police post, Buria Gate, Jagadhri said his team received information that a car was going towards Hanuman Gate from Prakash Chowk, Jagadhri and the car was carrying four or five persons.

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“After getting information, our team immediately put a barricade in the area. After some time, a car was spotted approaching. The vehicle was stopped and four men were arrested,” said Jaspal Singh.

He said on questioning, they were identified as Harsh, Sumit Kumar, Ankush, and Hrithik, all residents of Jagadhri.

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“During the search, two illegal country-made pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession. A case was registered against the accused under the Arms Act,” said Jaspal Singh.