Yamunanagar: Police raid three cafes

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: A team of the local police conducted raids at three cafes in the city on Wednesday. A few persons were taken into police custody for interrogation. Kamaljeet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarter), told mediapersons that the police acted on a tip-off. TNS

JE held while accepting bribe

Karnal: A unit of the local Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a junior engineer of the Power Corporation while accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000 for the installation of a transformer on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Balkar Singh, was posted at Assandh subdivision. A case has been registered. TNS

Narnaul MC JE suspended

Mahendragarh: Power Minister Ranjit Singh placed Junior Engineer Parveen Malik of the Narnaul MC under suspension while acting on a complaint of non-cooperative approach against him. He issued orders while chairing a meeting of the Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee. TNS

Three held under NDPS Act

Ambala: The CIA-1 unit of the local police arrested three persons and seized 2.6 kg of opium from their possession on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar road in the Mullana area on Tuesday. They were produced before a court, which sent them to a seven-day police remand.