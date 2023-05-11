Yamunanagar police rescue child kidnapped from Punjab

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 10

The police have rescued a seven-year-old boy of Punjab’s Barnala city who was allegedly kidnapped by Akbar, belonging to Bihar.

Akbar told the police that he had been working at a juice shop, but the owner was not paying him money, and so he kidnapped the boy. The Director of Child Line, Yamunanagar, said the police handed over the boy to them.