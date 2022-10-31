Yamunanagar records 75.4%

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 30

As many as 75.4 per cent people cast their votes to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis in Yamunanagar district on Sunday.

Rahul Hooda, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (Panchayat) said polling went off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from any village of the district.

He said that the highest 79 per cent polling was reported from Bilaspur block and the lowest 69.7 per cent polling from Saraswati Nagar block.

According to information, as many as 5,14,576 voters were eligible to exercise their votes, for which 669 polling booths were set up.

The DC further said 147 candidates were in the fray for zila parishad. For the panchayat samitis 556 candidates were in fray in the district.

Shrikant Jadhav, Additional Director General of Police, Ambala range, along with Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, today visited several villages of the district to take stock of law and order.