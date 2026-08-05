Yamunanagar robbery: Woman sent to judicial custody; Rs 50K, silver coin recovered

A CIA-I team of the Yamunanagar police on Wednesday produced Varsha Rani, a resident of Azad Nagar, and her two sons Harsh and Manpreet before a district court in Jagadhri in connection with a robbery case.

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Chamkaur Singh, a spokesman for the police, said the court had sent Varsha Rani to judicial custody and Harsh and Manpreet to police custody up to Thursday. The CIA team had arrested the woman and her two sons for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery at the residence of a plywood trader in Professor Colony of Yamunanagar.

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Raj Kumar, incharge of CIA-I, said the robbery had taken place on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1. He said a woman, along with two persons, entered the house of plywood trader Bhuvnesh Bansal, held the watchman hostage at knifepoint and fled with Rs 3 lakh in cash and a silver coin.

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He further said that following the incident, Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal directed the district police to launch a special operation to trace and arrest the accused. A special team led by Kumar, along with ASIs Manish and Sukhdev, Head Constables Amarjeet Singh and Kuldeep Singh, Constable Manish and Woman Constable Rajbala was constituted to investigate the case.

Acting on a tip-off, the team arrested main accused Varsha Rani. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and led the police to the recovery of the stolen silver coin and Rs 50,000 in cash. He said that Varsha also disclosed that she had carried out the robbery with the help of her two sons Harsh and Manpreet.