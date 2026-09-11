Yamunanagar Rotary Club honours 36 teachers at ‘Nation Builder Awards’

The Rotary Club, Yamunanagar, on Thursday organised the Nation Builder Awards at a hotel in Jagadhri. As many as 36 teachers were honoured during the event for their contributions to education. The programme was dedicated to expressing gratitude towards teachers and acknowledging their invaluable contribution to society and nation building.

Ranjana Gulati and Shashi Bathla were honoured with the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Award” for their long-standing, dedicated and remarkable contribution to education. Both educators have played an important role in shaping the lives of generations of students through their knowledge and guidance.

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Narinder Pal Singh Narang of the Paonta Sahib Rotary Club (Himachal), who attended the event as the chief guest, said teachers were one of the most important pillars of nation building. “A teacher does not merely impart education to students but also lays the foundation of their personality, values and future. Honouring teachers is, in fact, honouring the entire system that works towards building stronger generations,” said Narang.

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PDG Rotarian Subhash Garg the core objective of the Rotary was to bring positive change in society through service and teachers were among the most influential partners in this mission. Yamunanagar Rotary Club president Abhishek Dutta said the contribution of teachers was not limited to a single student or institution. “Their thoughts, values and teachings leave an impact that continues across generations. The Rotary Club will continue to encourage and honour individuals who make outstanding contributions to different sections of society,” said Dutta.

Treasurer Sumeet Gupta said the programme aimed to honour teachers who, through their knowledge, dedication and values, contributed towards building a stronger society and a better tomorrow. Secretary Harvinder Singh, club executive chair Rahul Mittal and several members of the Yamunanagar Rotary Club were present on the occasion.