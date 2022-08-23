Yamunanagar: Rotary Club plants saplings at hospital

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 22

Rotary Club, Jagadhri North, in collaboration with the Haryana Environmental Society (HES), planted 50 saplings in the newly constructed premises of the Civil Hospital on Sunday.

The chief guest of the event was Minister of Education, Forest and Tourism Kanwar Pal Gujjar. He planted a sapling and revealed the physical and spiritual importance of trees. He said caring for trees had always been the part of the lifestyle of our society.

HES president Dr Sohan Lal Saini has planted more than one lakh trees in Yamunanagar.