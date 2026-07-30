Yamunanagar school students excel at national talent olympiad

Students of New Happy Public School, Yamunanagar, brought laurels to the school by delivering an outstanding performance in the Indian Talent Olympiad examination.

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Their achievement has made not only the school but also their parents and the entire region proud. Shivansh Kumar of Class VI secured the position of state topper and was awarded prize money of Rs 1,200 along with a medal and certificate for his performance.

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Similarly, Satnam of Class V also emerged as the state topper in his category and was honoured with prize money of Rs 1,000, a medal and a certificate.

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Apart from the state toppers, several students earned the distinction of becoming school toppers in their respective classes. These include Ayush Sharma (Class II), Bhavneet Kaur (Class IV), Satnam (Class V), Shivansh Kumar (Class VI), Bhavya Dutta (Class VII) and Yash Dhiman (Class IX). All these students were felicitated with medals and certificates in recognition of their achievements.

Congratulating the achievers, Principal Dr Bindu Sharma said, “The success of our students is the result of their dedication, perseverance and the continuous guidance provided by our teachers. National-level examinations like the Indian Talent Olympiad help develop students’ logical thinking, subject knowledge and competitive spirit. We are immensely proud of all our achievers and are confident that they will continue to bring laurels to the school and make their parents proud in the years to come.”

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The chairman of the school, GS Sharma, also congratulated the students and said, “The aim of education is not merely to impart knowledge but also to identify and nurture the hidden potential of every child so that they can excel at national and global platforms. The performance of our students in the Indian Talent Olympiad proves that with dedication, hard work and proper guidance, every goal can be achieved. I extend my congratulations to all the winners, their parents and their teachers for this accomplishment and wish them continued success in the future.”

The school management felicitated all the successful students and conveyed its best wishes for their bright future. The management also extended congratulations to the students, their dedicated teachers and their parents for this achievement.