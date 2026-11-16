Yamunanagar shopkeeper ordered to pay compensation for supplying defective school uniform

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Yamunanagar, has directed a garment shopkeeper to refund Rs 1,600 to a customer for selling/packing the defective piece of pent, blazer and five pairs of shocks to him in place of the selected uniform.

President of the commission Rajbir Singh, members Jasvinder Singh and Suman Rana have also ordered the shopkeeper to pay Rs 5,500 as compensation towards mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses within 45 days.

In its order passed recently, the commission observed that the shopkeeper was guilty of deficiency in service and directed him to comply with the order within the stipulated period. In case of failure to make the payment, the amount will carry simple interest at the rate of nine per cent per annum from the date of the order until actual payment.

As per order of the commission, the complaint, Ravinder Kumar of Amarpuri Colony, Yamunanagar, purchased school uniform items-pent, blazer and five pair shocks for his children from a garment shop, located on Workshop Road in Yamunanagar on October 30, 2025, paying Rs 1,600 for them.

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However, after reaching home, he allegedly found that the uniform items supplied by the shopkeeper were defective. Clothes were perused and found that the cuffs of the blazer were altered inside and the same was also altered from the down side to shorten the length of the blazer and the same was the position of the pent as the length of the pent was altered.

He immediately approached the shopkeeper and requested him to replace the same, saying that he (opponent) had packed the defective piece in place of the selected uniform. But, the latter flatly refused to replace and refund the paid amount.

The complainant further alleged that the shopkeeper misbehaved with him and threatened him with serious consequences if he returned to the shop. He subsequently sent a legal notice on October 31, 2025, but received no satisfactory response.

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The complainant filed a case before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on November 26, 2025. During the hearing, the shopkeeper denied the allegations and argued that the bill had been issued in the name of another person. However, the commission did not accept this technical objection.