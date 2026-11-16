Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar shopkeeper ordered to pay compensation for supplying defective school uniform

Yamunanagar shopkeeper ordered to pay compensation for supplying defective school uniform

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:01 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The complainant filed a case before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on November 26, 2025.
Advertisement

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Yamunanagar, has directed a garment shopkeeper to refund Rs 1,600 to a customer for selling/packing the defective piece of pent, blazer and five pairs of shocks to him in place of the selected uniform.

President of the commission Rajbir Singh, members Jasvinder Singh and Suman Rana have also ordered the shopkeeper to pay Rs 5,500 as compensation towards mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses within 45 days.

In its order passed recently, the commission observed that the shopkeeper was guilty of deficiency in service and directed him to comply with the order within the stipulated period. In case of failure to make the payment, the amount will carry simple interest at the rate of nine per cent per annum from the date of the order until actual payment.

As per order of the commission, the complaint, Ravinder Kumar of Amarpuri Colony, Yamunanagar, purchased school uniform items-pent, blazer and five pair shocks for his children from a garment shop, located on Workshop Road in Yamunanagar on October 30, 2025, paying Rs 1,600 for them.

Advertisement

However, after reaching home, he allegedly found that the uniform items supplied by the shopkeeper were defective. Clothes were perused and found that the cuffs of the blazer were altered inside and the same was also altered from the down side to shorten the length of the blazer and the same was the position of the pent as the length of the pent was altered.

He immediately approached the shopkeeper and requested him to replace the same, saying that he (opponent) had packed the defective piece in place of the selected uniform. But, the latter flatly refused to replace and refund the paid amount.

The complainant further alleged that the shopkeeper misbehaved with him and threatened him with serious consequences if he returned to the shop. He subsequently sent a legal notice on October 31, 2025, but received no satisfactory response.

Advertisement

The complainant filed a case before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on November 26, 2025. During the hearing, the shopkeeper denied the allegations and argued that the bill had been issued in the name of another person. However, the commission did not accept this technical objection.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts