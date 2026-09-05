Yamunanagar student 'slapped' by principal; FIR lodged

The police have registered a case against the principal of a government school in Jagadhri in Yamunanagar district after a Class XI student and gold medallist wrestler alleged that he was slapped by him for reaching the school 10 minutes late.

On the complaint of student’s father Shashidhar of Jagadhri, an FIR was registered under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, along with Sections 115 and 351 (2) of the BNS at City police station, Jagadhri, on September 3. The development comes 35 days after the incident as the police first obtained legal opinion from District Attorney, Yamunanagar, and examined the medical test reports.

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Sharing details of the case, the victim's family counsel, Advocate Bhupinder Kumar, said that the 17-year-old student of Jagadhri was a wrestler who clinched a gold medal at the Khel Mahakumbh.

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On July 30, he arrived school around 10 minutes late after finishing his morning wrestling practice at Tejli Stadium, he claimed.

As per the FIR registered, the principal allegedly intercepted the said student at the main gate and told him to sweep the campus ground and pick up trash as punishment. However, when the student refused to do so, the principal allegedly slapped him multiple times.

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The complainant alleged that the assault had resulted in a ruptured eardrum of his son and acute hearing loss. However, medical reports are yet to confirm the allegation.

He also alleged that the injury would forced his son to miss a crucial tournament scheduled for August 4.