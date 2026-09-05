DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar student 'slapped' by principal; FIR lodged

Yamunanagar student 'slapped' by principal; FIR lodged

The Class XI student is a gold medallist wrestler who is said to have come late to school on the day of incident

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 11:49 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The police have registered a case against the principal of a government school in Jagadhri in Yamunanagar district after a Class XI student and gold medallist wrestler alleged that he was slapped by him for reaching the school 10 minutes late.

On the complaint of student’s father Shashidhar of Jagadhri, an FIR was registered under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, along with Sections 115 and 351 (2) of the BNS at City police station, Jagadhri, on September 3. The development comes 35 days after the incident as the police first obtained legal opinion from District Attorney, Yamunanagar, and examined the medical test reports.

Advertisement

Sharing details of the case, the victim's family counsel, Advocate Bhupinder Kumar, said that the 17-year-old student of Jagadhri was a wrestler who clinched a gold medal at the Khel Mahakumbh.

Advertisement

On July 30, he arrived school around 10 minutes late after finishing his morning wrestling practice at Tejli Stadium, he claimed.

As per the FIR registered, the principal allegedly intercepted the said student at the main gate and told him to sweep the campus ground and pick up trash as punishment. However, when the student refused to do so, the principal allegedly slapped him multiple times.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that the assault had resulted in a ruptured eardrum of his son and acute hearing loss. However, medical reports are yet to confirm the allegation.

He also alleged that the injury would forced his son to miss a crucial tournament scheduled for August 4.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts