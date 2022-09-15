Yamunanagar: Three get 20-yr jail in sexual abuse case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 14

A Fast Track Special Court under the POCSO Act here on Tuesday sentenced three persons, including a couple, to 20 years of imprisonment in a case of sexual abuse of a minor girl.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 1,25,000 each on convicts Riya, alias Rita, and her husband Sonu. The third convict, Pradeep, alias Sunny of a village in the district, was fined Rs 1 lakh. Four others were acquitted as charges could not be proved against them.

In a complaint filed with the police on April 13, 2021, the victim’s father stated that he worked in a plywood factory and his wife was a domestic help.

He said their elder daughter was 13 years old and she was studying in Class VI. He said she was not feeling well and her stomach looked bloated. When he and his wife asked their daughter about it, she told them that their neighbour Rita and her husband used to call her to their house regularly.

“One day, Rita took her to a room and locked her inside with a boy. Thereafter, she used to call her daily and they took her to different boys who used to sexually abuse her,” stated the victim’s father.

He added that after a medical examination, they came to know that their daughter had been pregnant for the last five or six months.

It was established through DNA testing that the girl was raped by Pradeep. A case was registered under Sections 342, 372, 376 DA, 506 of the IPC and Sections 6/17 and 21 of the POCSO Act.