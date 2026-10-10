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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar to take lessons from Indore model of cleanliness

Yamunanagar to take lessons from Indore model of cleanliness

Mayor, Municipal Commissioner part of 35-member delegation visiting Madhya Pradesh

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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A delegation led by MP Naveen Jindal leaves for Indore.
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Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Commissioner Mahabir Parsad and Mayor Suman Bahamani on Friday left for Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The official visit is aimed at studying Indore’s cleanliness model in order to adopt new waste management measures to improve the sanitation system of the twin cities.

As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a 35-member delegation led by Kurukshetra Lok Sabha MP Naveen Jindal will visit Indore to study the city’s sanitation system. The delegation includes public representatives from Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Radaur in Yamunanagar district, and representatives from various civic bodies.

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Bahamani and Parsad said the delegation would study different aspects of the sanitation system in Indore, including waste management, public participation, awareness campaigns and sewage treatment plants.

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They said the objective of the visit was to understand how Indore had transformed sanitation from a government-led endeavour to a public participation campaign, and what methods had been adopted to sustain the system.

During the study, information would be gathered from relevant officials and representatives of the institutions regarding their practices. Following their visit, the delegation would prepare a detailed report, outlining measures being adopted in Indore that could be implemented in other cities, including Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, in accordance with local conditions.

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Particular attention will be paid to issues such as improved waste management, increased citizen participation, awareness building around sanitation and regular maintenance of the system. “Based on learnings from Indore, efforts will be made to make the cleanliness system in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri more organised, and to make the citizens active participants in it,” said Parsad.

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