Yamunanagar: Truck mows down two, villagers protest

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 4

Two persons were allegedly crushed to death by a sand-laden truck near Sarawan village of Yamunanagar district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Kamaljit (19) and Sachin (22) of Sarawan village.

Later, angry villagers set the vehicle on fire and blocked the Dosarka-Sadhaura road in Sarawan village. The blockade continued till late evening.

According to information, Kamaljit and Sachin were returning home from the market of the village, situated on the Dosarka-Sadhaura road. On the way, their motorcycle was hit by a sand-laden truck at about 8 am, killing them on the spot.

Gaurav, elder brother of the deceased Sachin, told the police that his brother was unmarried and working as a painter.

SDM Jaspal Singh Gill said the protesters blocking the road were demanding Rs 25 lakh each for both families, government jobs, registration of a case against the truck driver and speed breakers on the road.

He said a case had been registered against the truck driver under relevant Sections of the IPC and speed breakers would be built on the road.

“Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda will recommend a case for government jobs for both families to the government. Besides, help will be made to get compensation from the department concerned,” said Jaspal Singh Gill.

The blockade was continuing till the filing of this story at night.

#Yamunanagar