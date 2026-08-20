Yamunanagar village residents raise environmental concerns over proposed biogas plant, meet DC

Residents of several villages have raised environmental and public health concerns over the proposed biogas plant at Darwa village of Yamunanagar district, urging the administration to reconsider the site and conduct a detailed scientific assessment before proceeding with the project.

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The residents of Darwa Majri, Darwa, Parwalo, Kayampura, Ratanpura, Nayagaon, Behrampur and Fatehpur villages on Thursday met Deputy Commissioner Preeti at the District Secretariat, Yamunanagar, and handed over a memorandum to her of their demands.

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Naresh Kamboj of Fatehpur village said the people of those villages were already facing the problem of pollution due to the presence of a thermal power plant, sewage treatment plant and dairy waste in the area. He also pointed out that a new 800-MW unit was proposed on the premises of the existing thermal plant, which would further increase the pollution load in the area.

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“The site of the proposed biogas plant is only about 10 metres from the Western Yamuna Canal, while a cremation ground is located within a distance of about 20 to 100 metres. We apprehend that any leakage or contamination can pose a direct risk to water resources,” said Naresh Kamboj.

He said this plant was likely to lead to severe odour problems in the area. He further said they had demanded that complete information regarding the waste composition and its pollution category should be made public.

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He added that this project was not acceptable to the residents of the said villages, therefore it should be cancelled or shifted to another place. “If the project is genuinely necessary, the government should identify an alternative site after considering all environmental and public health factors,” said Kamboj.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Preeti held a meeting with officials from the Petroleum Department, district administration and representatives of the said villages regarding the proposed biogas plant in the district.

“A biogas plant is urgently needed in the district. The plant will utilise organic waste to produce biogas and organic fertiliser. This will not only improve waste management but also provide farmers with useful, natural fertiliser,” said DC Preeti.

She said the plant would produce methane gas, which would be used as energy. She directed officials to educate people about waste segregation, proper disposal of wet and dry waste and the use of organic waste. “The need of the hour is to ensure reuse and recycling of solid waste, rather than treating it as mere waste,” said the DC adding that if solid waste was not properly managed, it would lead to pollution in the surrounding area.She said this process ensured scientific and effective management of solid waste, ensuring environmental protection and optimal utilisation of waste.