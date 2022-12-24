Yamunanagar ZP chairman election postponed

Yamunanagar, December 23
The election to select the Zila Parishad (ZP) chairman and vice-chairman in Yamunanagar district was postponed on Friday as no winning member reached the office of the ZP in Jagadhri, where the election was to be held for those posts.
“The administration fixed December 23 for the election of chairman and vice-chairman of the ZP. The election was to be held at the office of the ZP in Jagadhri, but all winning members remained absent, therefore the election was postponed,” said Ayush Sinha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar.
He said now the next date had been fixed for December 24 for the election of those posts. There are a total of 18 members of the ZP in Yamunanagar district. The ruling BJP has six members, followed by the BSP with four members.
