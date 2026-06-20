Yamunananagar DC reviews preparations for NEET-UG

Deputy Commissioner Preeti on Friday held a meeting with centre superintendents, supervisors, duty magistrates and police officials at the district secretariat to review preparations for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), scheduled for June 21.

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She issued necessary guidelines to ensure the fair and transparent conduct of the examination.

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“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET-UG on June 21 from 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of six examination centres have been set up in the district, where around 1,736 candidates will appear. No entry will be allowed after 1.30 pm\/. All candidates must reach their centres on time,” DC Preeti said.

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She also directed that candidates must carry a valid photo identity card, including PAN card, Aadhaar card, driving licence, voter ID, passport or student identity card. She added that full-sleeved shirts, jewellery, bracelets and watches would not be permitted inside the examination centres.

During the review meeting, she instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements of clean drinking water, electricity, toilets, seating and other essential facilities at all centres so that candidates do not face any inconvenience.

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“Candidates with disabilities will be given an additional one hour and 20 minutes. General candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes,” she said.

She further said the centre superintendents and duty magistrates must work in close coordination. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place, and along with the police force, CRPF personnel will also be deployed at the examination centres.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naveen Ahuja, ASP Ashish Chaudhary, City Magistrate Piyush Gupta, Radaur SDM Narender Kumar, Chhachhrauli SDM Jaspal Singh Gill, DSPs Rajat Gulia, Ramesh Kumar and Pooja, District Education Officer Prem Lata, DPRO Dr Manoj Kumar, and others.