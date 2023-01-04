Yashpal should apologise for remarks against Jats: Samiti

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti national convener Ashok Balhara today sought an apology from Yashpal Malik over his statement in Jasia, where he allegedly used words like goons, terrorists and knife-wielding people for the Jat community.

BASELESS ALLEGATIONS We’ve expelled Ashok Balhara. He just holds press meets to level allegations against us. But, I have levelled allegations against people who attacked me. Why should I apologise? — Yashpal Malik, Chief, All- India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti

Yashpal Malik, who is also holding the position of national convener of the other faction of the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, dismissed the allegations.

Holding a press conference, Balhara said, “During the past 15 years, 21 children have been martyred and about 2,200 court cases ruined the future of the youth. He met the government and got the sedition case against him dismissed. He wasted crores of rupees of the community. The Jats of Haryana are not reserved in any category today.”

“Before leaving for Delhi on March 20, 2017, Malik did the heinous act of making a deal with the government on the night of March 18, without taking the people of Haryana along, which the community will never forgive,” he added.

Balhara demanded that the cases filed during the Jat and farm movements should be withdrawn. “The Jats should get reservation under BC quota in Haryana and OBC at the Centre, MSP guarantee, farmers should get loan waiver, and Agnipath, privatisation and anti-labour laws should be withdrawn,” he added.

Meanwhile, Malik said, “It was Balhara and advocate SS Kharb who were in touch with the government for the withdrawal of cases. They have to explain why they have not been withdrawn.”