Yatra aims to free nation from politics of hate and fear, says Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 23

“The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ aims to free the country from the politics of hatred and fear introduced by the Modi-led BJP government.” This was stated by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting this evening as part of the ongoing Yatra.

‘Prahlad should tender apology’ Throwing a challenge to Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister Jai Ram Ramesh, Congress leader, asked Joshi to tender a public apology if his claim of Rahul Gandhi taking a break for having holidays abroad from December 24, proves wrong.

Buoyed by public response and slogan-raising youths, Rahul scoffed at the slogan of “Congress Mukt Bharat” (Congress-free India) given by the BJP in 2014, claiming that the Congress was not a political party but an ideology and a way of life.

Describing the BJP and RSS as a market of hatred, he said the Congress was a shop selling love and affection in the same market. Charging the BJP of spreading hatred, violence and fear among all classes of people, he said his party believed in politics based on love, affection and equality.

He said the BJP government spent hundreds of crores to defame him, but he had kept silent, as he knew that hatred could be fought with love only. He said all assumptions of the ruling party about the success of the Yatra had proved wrong as it had been getting tremendous support.

Taking a dig at the media, he said although he understood their situation, he asked the media houses to spare some time for the Yatra also as it was concerned with the people of the country and not any Adani or Ambani.

Earlier welcoming Rahul Gandhi, ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and HPCC chief Udai Bhan claimed that the Yatra had heralded a new hope for masses and prospects for a political change soon.

#BJP #Congress #faridabad #rahul gandhi