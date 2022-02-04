Year after facing farmers' ire, Khattar visits Karnal village

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 3

Over a year after “facing the wrath” of protesting farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday visited Kaimla village.

The village had grabbed headlines after farmers forced the CM to abandon his public meeting on January 10, 2021. His stage and helipad were also vandalised on that day by farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

After paying obeisance at a temple, which was also scheduled, the CM addressed the residents and announced a ‘langar’ hall, renovation of ponds and a biogas plant in Kaimla.

He did not want to go into the details of last year’s incident and said, “I was to come here last year, but circumstances did not allow my helicopter to land. I do not want to go into the details of that incident and will think of the future. Today, I came and paid obeisance here.”

The CM is on a two-day visit of the district. His first programme was at Kaimla village where he was welcomed by the locals. Later, the CM was welcomed by residents of Barsat, Jamalpur and Panori villages.

Accompanied by local MLA Harvinder Kalyan, the CM also reviewed the work of the NCC Academy in Ariapura village. Later in the evening, the CM also started the project of replacement of 25,000 conventional lights with LED lights at Ram Nagar.

On the statement of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi about two countries and suppressing the voice of various agencies, the CM said that the Congress was saying what it had done during its tenure.

The CM claimed that the BJP is performing well in the Assembly elections in five states. He said that the BJP would form the government in UP, Uttarakhand and Manipur. We will perform well in Punjab also and will form the government with like-minded parties,” said the Chief Minister.

