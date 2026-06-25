Year after Haryana agri varsity agitation, inquiry findings remain unimplemented

A year after the students’ agitation rocked Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, and prompted the state government to order a high-level inquiry, the report remains without follow-up action while officials removed in the aftermath of the protests have returned to their key positions.

Advertisement

The agitation erupted after a lathicharge by university security personnel and teacher Prof Radheyshyam on protesting students on June 10, 2025. The incident triggered protests that continued until July 1, when an agreement was reached between the agitating students and the district administration. Prof Radheyshyam was booked and arrested by the police before securing bail.

Advertisement

The inquiry conducted by the then Hisar Divisional Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Garg, reportedly found no justification for the lathicharge and indicted the Vice-Chancellor on several counts. However, despite submission of the report to the government, no action has been taken so far.

Advertisement

Although the university restored stipends for postgraduate (MSc and PhD) students — the primary issue behind the agitation — the administrative changes made as part of the settlement have largely been reversed. Officials who were removed from their positions following the July 1 agreement have since returned to the same posts.

Meanwhile, the university has witnessed fresh controversies. Several faculty members have been transferred from the HAU campus to Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in distant districts, including Nuh. Some affected faculty members have challenged the transfers on different forums, alleging victimisation and discriminatory implementation of the transfer policy.

Advertisement

Another development that has drawn attention is the disciplinary action against Dr Vinay Mehla, whose study on cotton cultivation highlighted heavy financial losses suffered by farmers in Haryana. His research estimated the average cultivation cost at Rs 40,024 per acre against returns of Rs 24,081 from produce and Rs 801 from by-products, indicating a net loss of around Rs 15,142 per acre. The findings, presented during an Agriculture Officers' Workshop at the university, came at a time when cotton acreage in Haryana had fallen to 2.82 lakh hectares in 2025-26, the lowest in seven years.

Sources said action against Dr Mehla was initiated after he forwarded a teaching experience document while pursuing a promotion, despite not taking classes because of his transfer. Although he later withdrew the document, his promotion was withheld and two annual increments were stopped. Sources added that increments of some other faculty members had also been withheld on various grounds.

Dr Ramesh Punia, former student leader and activist, said, "It is a serious matter that the state government is sitting on the inquiry report of the Divisional Commissioner, who was assigned the probe after the lathicharge on students. The Chief Security Officer, who was suspended and shifted to Fatehabad, has returned to HAU. Similarly, other officials removed from their posts have also returned. But there is no follow-up action on the inquiry report."

Punia further alleged that "the Vice-Chancellor was adopting a discriminatory approach and was being protected by influential political figures."

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor Dr BR Kamboj initially said he was busy and would respond later. However, repeated attempts to obtain his response were unsuccessful.