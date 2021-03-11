Year after tender alloted, canal remodelling work resumes

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 28

A year after the allotment of tender and after facing hiccups, work on the project of remodelling of augmentation canal from Haimda head in Yamunanagar to Picholia head up to Western Yamuna Canal, Karnal, has been resumed. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 490 crore.The project was approved in 2017 under a project of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and it was initially held up due to various reasons like forest clearance and others.

The tenders for the work were called in 2021 and the work was allotted, but the project was halted for the past year as two agencies had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the allotment of the tenders of the project. During this legal battle, only one-km work was completed.

Now, the Irrigation and Water Resources Department has allotted work to another company as per the direction of the court. “The remodelling of augmentation canal is being done to increase its capacity from the existing 4,500 cusecs to 6,000 cusecs to ensure additional discharge of water in southern districts of the state during the lean period,” said Sanjay Rahar, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

The length of the canal is 75.250 km, of which, around 20 km falls in Yamunanagar district and around 55 km falls in Karnal district, he added.

As many as 71 structures including 51 bridges, 14 cross-drainage works, railway bridges, head and tail regulators will also be reconstructed, the SE said. With the remodelling of the canal, seepage loss would also be reduced and it would save water for irrigation, he added.

The contractor has been directed to complete the work before the deadline by utilising extra machinery, the XEN added.