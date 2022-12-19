Year-long drive helps over 200 drug addicts recover in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 18

A kabbadi player from Peeranwali village, a daily wager, who is the only earning member in his family at Admapur village, are among nearly 200 persons who got rid of drug addiction and are in the process of rebuilding their lives after one year-long drive against drug launched by the Hisar police range.

1,187 addicts found 1,187 drug addicts found in 55 villages of five dists

200 got rid of addiction; 610 under treatment

400 drug peddlers identified in these villages

111 cases registered under the NDPS Act and 146 persons nabbed

Police officials said they identified 1,187 drug addicts in 55 selected villages in districts comprising Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hansi (police district) during the special campaign in selected villages launched on December 15 last year. Separate teams comprising the police and social workers are working in these districts.

Of these 1,187 persons, about 200 persons have been cured of drug addiction and are in the process of rebuilding their lives while another 601 persons are taking treatment at various government and private hospitals, informed the police.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Hisar, Rakesh Kumar Arya, had launched this drive, “Mera Gaon, Meri Shaan” and selected 25 worst drug-hit villages in the five districts. Later, the drive was expanded to 55 villages. Now, the Hisar range team will work in tandem with the state government’s constituted team against drugs and has included more villages in its action plan.

Reviewing the year-long drive, IGP Arya stated that they had been successful in winning over the confidence of drug-affected families in the selected villages. “Our teams have made 1,548 visits in these selected villages and interacted with 1.90 lakh persons and organised 108 sports and cultural programmes, which helped us bridge the gap among the police, the drug-affected persons and their families,” he maintained.

“We have realised that we need to take the campaign to the next level this year. Now, the teams will spend the whole day in a particular village and compile a weekly review of the developments in the selected villages”, the IGP said.

A team member, ASI Seema Rani, said it was a difficult task to deal with the drug addicts. She said the mother of 27-year-old kabaddi player had lost all hopes. “He had to struggle with himself for a long time. It was frustrating for us for a couple of months. But, now he is doing fine and even works in the fields,” she said.

#Hisar