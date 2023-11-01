Year on, Rs 178 cr relief okayed for kharif damage

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 31

A year after the untimely heavy rains and waterlogging caused extensive damage to kharif crops, the state government has sanctioned a relief of Rs 178 crore for affected farmers in nine districts of the state. Fatehabad district, which was the worst-affected, will get the highest amount of about Rs 125 crore.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department informed the Deputy Commissioners of the nine districts today that the Governor had accorded sanction for the allocation of funds.

The letter, issued on October 31, said about Rs 76.9 crore would be met from the state Budget, while the remaining would be met from the State Disaster Response Fund. Hisar will get Rs 47 crore, Bhiwani Rs 2.27 crore and Kaithal Rs 1.9 crore. Faridabad, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Panipat districts have also been sanctioned a small amount.

#Fatehabad #Hisar