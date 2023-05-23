Year on, Assandh hospital construction still on paper

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 22

The construction of a new building of an upgraded 100-bed subdivisional hospital, which was announced more than a year ago in Assandh town, is yet to begin.

The Health Department is waiting for financial approval, after which the construction work will commence.

Earlier, it was a Community Health Centre (CHC). The government had upgraded it to a 100-bed hospital just last year with the facility of a trauma centre. After the in-principle approval of the project, the department upgraded it to a subdivisional hospital. However, it cannot be run as there is not enough space.

As per the norms prescribed for a 100-bed hospital, posts of doctor, paramedic and others have been sanctioned.

“As many as 20 doctors were sent there, but due to insufficient space, some got themselves transferred, while others have their duties assigned at nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs) where the posts of medical officer were vacant,” said an official of the department.

“We are waiting for administrative approval. The new block will be constructed after the demolition of the old building,” said Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon.

“I have raised this issue many a time in the Assembly in the larger interest of the people of the area who reside on the borders of four districts – Karnal, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat. In a reply to my question, the Health Minister informed that the financial approval will be given after the submission of the drawing and rough estimate of the project by the Public Works Department (PWD),” said local MLA and Congress leader Shamsher Singh Gogi.