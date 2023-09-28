Year on, audit of Gurugram 'unsafe' societies stuck

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 27

The audit of “structurally weak” societies in Gurugram has hit a roadblock with the builders either not paying the requisite charges or failing to submit their building plans.

Following two inspections conducted by the local administration, 38 societies were found to be requiring a structural audit and repair.

Of these, 15 societies were those that were identified last year and where the first phase of visual audit was completed in May 2022. The builders and RWAs, however, are yet to make payment for the second phase of audit.

Of the remaining 23 societies that were identified this year, seven hadn’t submitted their building plans to initiate the audit, said an official.

“Nothing is pending at our end. The builders of 15 societies are yet to pay for the second audit,” said ADC Hitesh Meena. He chaired a meeting of structural audit today and issued an ultimatum to the erring builders to “fall in line”.

It was last year after the partial collapse of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 that the residents of over 60 societies had approached the administration claiming their buildings too suffered from defects and sought their audit and repair.

The administration had then identified 15 societies that seemed “damaged prima facie”. A two-phase audit was ordered, the first being visual and the second a technical structural audit. The builders and the RWAs were supposed to pay for it and till now all 15 societies were yet to pay up. The first phase included societies such as Mapsko Casabella in Sector 82, Park Place in DLF-5 and Paras Irene in Sector 70A.

