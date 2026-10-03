Year on, auto service hubs yet to get green approval

More than a year after the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) made environmental consent compulsory for automobile service centres, a majority of an estimated 5,000 such units across Gurugram, Faridabad and Rewari still operate without a green nod. Apparently, there have been very few inspections to enforce the norms.

In a policy order dated August 1, 2025, the board placed automobile service stations and workshops in the orange category. This means each unit must obtain Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) under the Air and Water Acts. It must also obtain authorisation under the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016. Operating without these approvals is a violation of norms and can lead to closure, prosecution and environmental compensation.

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The orange label reflects moderate pollution potential, but the numbers add up. A service centre handles used engine oil, grease, spent coolant, brake fluid, discarded lead-acid batteries, oil-soaked rags and filters. Washing bays add detergent-laden wastewater, and painting and denting units add paint residue and solvents. If untreated effluent flows into drains or open land, it can contaminate groundwater and choke storm water channels.

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The risk is most acute in Gurugram and Faridabad, where thousands of garages, vehicle dealerships and washing outlets operate amid already overexploited groundwater reserves. Rewari’s industrial belt, including Dharuhera and Bawal, further compounds the problem. Hazardous waste such as used oil and batteries needs authorised handling, a step unauthorised units skip altogether.

Haryana Industries and Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh acknowledged the gap. “We will soon be launching a drive to identify and nail erring service centres,” he said.

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“It has been brought to my notice that even the big names have failed to get the environment clearance, and the majority claim ignorance about it,” he added. While Gurugram and Faridabad remain in deep slumber, environment activists in Rewari are taking the lead.

Acting on a grievance filed on the CM Window by Kharkhara resident Parkash Yadav on July 31, 2026, HSPCB’s regional office inspected Neeraj Auto Care in Dharuhera on September 1. It found the unit operating “illegally” without CTE, CTO or hazardous waste authorisation. The inspection brought to the fore a bigger menace rampant across such centres, many of which operate even within auto manufacturing units.

The complainant has separately questioned an RTI reply from the board’s Rewari office dated July 22. He said it gave limited figures on service stations and showed no clear action against unpermitted units. He has sought a district-wide survey of service centres, washing units and workshops, and a check on commercial use of domestic water connections and unauthorised borewells.