Gurugram: Year on, Chintels Paradiso residents still living in rented houses

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 7

February 10 will mark the first anniversary of the collapse of Chintels Paradiso Tower D. But the displaced residents are still living in rented accommodations.

Plan protest on feb 10

The district administration got the builder to propose compensation four times, but the affected-families rejected, claiming these were not based on current market value of flats. The residents are now planning a protest on Feb 10.

Although the society’s developer is paying the rent of the accommodation of the 50 families that were left homeless in the tragedy, the issue of their permanent settlement has not been resolved yet. The district administration got the builder to propose compensation four times, but the affected-families rejected it, claiming these were not based on current market value of the flats.

A large portion of a sixth-floor apartment of Tower D had collapsed, leading to the death of two women and injuring a man. As per the residents, no action against the builder has been initiated. “Neither action has been taken against the builder nor we have got any compensation even after a year,” residents claim. Rakesh Hooda, president of the resident welfare society, says, “Leave aside helping the residents of Tower D, now every tower of the society is being declared unsafe. The authorities are asking us to vacate our flats, offering us miniscule compensation. Where will we go? We want houses instead of monetary compensation.”

The 300 residents who were left homeless are still in trauma. “It has been a year, but my 13-year-old son is still afraid to enter a lift. He sometimes wakes up screaming at night, says Bhupender Bhardwaj, a resident who lost his home.

“We don’t talk about the tragedy at our home, but we cannot forget that day. My son was in a lift when he heard an explosion and when the lift opened there were debris all around. He rushed out and started calling me and my wife,” he added.

Hem Mishra, another resident who lost his home, said, “I took a loan of Rs 65 lakh to purchase my flat, but now I am a refugee. We are living in a rented flat in the same society. The authorities concerned are not giving us homes, they are not giving us money and we don’t know whom to approach.”

