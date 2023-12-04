Year on, green corridor on e-way yet to be established

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 3

The project to establish a 23-km green corridor to compensate for the loss of greenery owing to an ongoing development project on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway here continues to move at a sluggish pace, though an a year has passed since the tender was allotted.

The tender to establish the green corridor was awarded to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in December last year, but no significant development can be seen at site.

With the removal of around 5,000 trees and plants from the passage before work on the expressway began in August 2021, the department concerned was required to take up the plantation drive on a large scale to compensate for the loss of greenery.

It is located in close proximity to a large number of residential sectors and colonies, an official said.

Jitender Bhadana, a member of Save Aravalli, an NGO, said the plantation was expected to be the region’s saviour in view of the deteriorating air quality in Faridabad.

“Though 80 percent of the expressway project is completely, a delay in the development of the corridor has been a cause for concern for us,” said Varun Sheokand, a resident.

It has been revealed that a tender of Rs 3 crore was released last year. It is claimed that while HSVP was to take up the plantation work, additional work such as providing fencing to the green belt and other facilities later was to be carried out by the FMDA.

Because the cost of fencing is reported to be around Rs 2 crore, the total cost of the corridor project is likely to go up several times.

HSVP XEN (Horticulture) Ashwani Tyagi said the plantation work on the corridor has started in Sector 59, adding that it is expected to be completed soon.

