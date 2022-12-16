Year on, mastermind of Rs 30-cr heist lands in Gurugram STF net

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 15

In a major success, the Gurugram Special Task Force (STF) nabbed gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the alleged mastermind of a multi-crore heist in Gurugram last year.

As per reports, Lagarpuria, a resident of Badli village in Jhajjar district, was in hiding in Dubai and had returned to the city on Wednesday. An STF official said Lagarpuria was on his way from the Indira Gandhi International Airport when the police stopped his taxi on the Delhi-Gurugram border. He claimed that he was Deepak, a resident of Hisar, but the police soon established his identity and arrested him, the official added.

Addressing the media, STF in-charge Inspector General B Satheesh Balan said Lagarpuria was amongst the most wanted criminals in the state. In addition to the multi-crore heist, over 30 criminal cases had been registered against him, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, and kidnapping, Balan added. He has also been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. He was at large for the past seven years and the Delhi Police had issued a red corner notice issued against.

The Haryana STF trying to nab him for planning and executing a heist, in which Rs 30 crore were stolen from the office/flat of Alpha G Corp Management Services Private Limited at Sector 84 in Gurugram on August 4, 2021.

The robbery was reported on August 21, 2021. At least 19 people, including a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI), were arrested in the case. The police have also recovered Rs 5.78 crore, including foreign currency and gold, in the case. The accused also included a Haryana Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Dheeraj Setia, who had allegedly accepted bribe to hush up the case.

