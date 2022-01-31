Year on, Sonepat civic body runs without Sr Deputy Mayor

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, January 30

The first General House of the Municipal Corporation, Sonepat (MCS), is running without its two key posts — Senior Deputy Mayor

and Deputy Mayor — even after a year of the MC Mayoral elections.

The election for the post of Mayor and 20 councillors of the MCS was held on December 27, 2020 and results were declared on December 30, 2020.

The MC poll were held in Sonepat for the first time after it was accorded the status of the MC.

Out of the total 20 councillors, the BJP had a maximum of 10 councillors in the first MC House followed by the Congress with nine councillors, and one independent councillor. Nikhil Madaan of the Congress had won the post of Mayor.

I can’t comment on it It is the duty of the state government to conduct the election and why this is being delayed by it, I can’t comment on it. —Nikhil Madaan, Mayor No direction from govt There has been no direction from the government to conduct the elections for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. If the government asks, we will conduct it . —Dharmender Singh, MC commissioner

The councillors of the BJP and Congress have been eyeing both key posts of the MC after winning the elections for the past over one year, but the election for these two key posts has not been announced so far.

Both parties (BJP and Congress) have equal votes in the House as one vote of the Mayor is of the Congress and in this equation one independent councillor’s vote may play a big role in the formation of the posts, said a senior councillor in the city.

Rajiv Jain, former Media Coordinator of the Chief Minister, said elections for the post of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and the farmers’ protest . The elections would be conducted soon, now.

Mayor Nikhil Madaan said, “It is the duty of the state government to conduct the election and why this is being delayed, I can’t comment on it,” the Mayor said.

“Due to the two vacant posts we are not able to constitute sub-committees, so that workload is divided,” he said. Atul Jain, a senior BJP councillor of Ward 15, said the elections for these two posts have been pending and it would be conducted after the Assembly elections in UP and other states.