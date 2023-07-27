 Years on, mutation of acquired land not in revenue records : The Tribune India

Years on, mutation of acquired land not in revenue records

Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran office, Rohtak.



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, July 26

A large number of mutations of land acquired to develop various Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors have not been entered even after several years.

Landowners are compelled to make rounds of the HSVP and the Tehsil offices to get their land records updated, but to no avail.

“Over 500 acres were acquired for Sectors 4, 5 and 6 in Rohtak several years ago, but not a single mutation of the acquired land has so far been entered due to the shortage of staff,” said an official at the Land Acquisition Office (LAO).

Sources say Rohtak Tehsildar Manoj Ahlawat, while referring a number of earlier letters, has written to the LAO and the Estate Officer (HSVP) requesting them to provide the “tatima” and field book of the entire acquired land of Sectors 4, 5 and 6 so that the mutation of the whole land could be entered in one go.

Harassment for octogenarian

My land located adjacent to the 45-m road in Sector 6 was acquired over a decade ago, but the mutation has not been entered. I am forced to visit government offices to get my land record updated. —An 80-year-old complainant

“The registration of the mutation for the acquired land of Sectors 4, 5 and 6 is due. You have many times been requested to supply a complete ‘tatima’ and the field book of the whole acquired land, but your offices have not yet provided the record. Following the reason, the mutations could not be entered,” said the Tehsildar in a letter to the LAO and the EO.

The non-registration of the mutation even after a decade has also forced an 80-year-old man to file a complaint with the Petition Committee of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha when no one at the local level resolved his grievance.

Manoj Ahlawat, Rohtak Tehsildar, confirmed that the mutations of the lands acquired in Sector 4, 5 and 6 were yet to be entered.

“We want to enter all pending mutations at the earliest, as the non-updated records of such acquired land may lead to complications for us, hence we have many times requested the LAO and the HSVP to provide a complete record of the land acquired so that mutation could be entered,” he added.

The HSVP Administrator, Rohtak could not be contacted.

