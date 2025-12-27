Yet again, MC scams & crime kept Panipat in headlines

The Panipat Municipal Corporation is no stranger to allegations of scams and graft. 2025 was no different, with the civic body making headlines after a Property ID scam to the tune of Rs 4.5 crore came to light, after which a case was registered against 12 persons, including eight MC officials, and two private firm owners.

Advertisement

In May, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked 12 MC officials and the owners of two sanitation companies for an alleged scam pertaining to sanitation contracts. The ACB’s investigation revealed a huge financial irregularity in the contracts allotted by the MC, with the bureau finding collusion between officials and the two companies, leading to losses of over Rs 15.84 crores to the state exchequer.

Advertisement

In yet another case, the MC allotted a Rs 36-lakh tender to a firm for the cleaning of Drain 1 here. During an inquiry, it was found that the firm concerned had submitted a fake experience letter and fake turnover certificate to the civic body. It is pertinent to note that the MC Commissioner cancelled the tender of the firm, and blacklisted its owner.

Advertisement

In June, too, the civic body saw no respite in graft allegations: an alleged Rs 4.5 crore scam was reported in its property tax branch.

It was revealed that a personal assistant (PA) to Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kumar had been accessing his official login ID, using the access to change Property ID and tax data, and issuing no-dues certificates.

Advertisement

Kumar filed a complaint with MC Commissioner Pankaj Yadav, following which Yadav ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter, and a special committee was formed.

The committee found that the PA, employed under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), carried out the crimes reportedly in connivance with some other employees and agents in various wings of the municipal corporation and the tehsil office.

The scammers not only ‘zeroed’ property taxes amounting to about Rs 4.5 crore rupees, also meddled with the linking and delinking of properties.

Yadav suspended the PA soon after the matter was brought to his knowledge, and the police were involved. However, no case was registered by the police.

After an RTI activist filed a complaint in this regard with the Haryana Lokayukta, the matter remains pending there.

Day-to-day civic operations, too, saw a similar plight. After complaints of poor sanitation, the civic body imposed a Rs 8.5-crore fine on a private company for reportedly failing to carry out door-to-door garbage collection in the city area.

Cases that shook the state, and the nation

The district also made headlines for grotesque crimes, including the killing of a model; a child being hung upside down and beaten at a private school; the alleged murders of children by Poonam, dubbed the ‘psycho killer’; and the arrest of spy Noman Ilahi, alleged to be working for Pakistan, by the Panipat police.

Ilahi — of Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh — was arrested on May 14 from the Sector-29 area.

During the investigation, it was revealed that he was in touch with Iqbal Kana, a wanted ISI handler in Pakistan. The spy remains in judicial custody.

In June, the murder of model Sheetal Chaudhary, alias Simmi Chaudhary, also shook the region. Chaudhary was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, who then threw her body in a canal, reportedly fabricating a cover-up to make the incident seem like an accident.

September witnessed the district being talked about in newsrooms across the country, when a video of a 7-year-old boy being hung upside down and beaten at a private school went viral on social media. It was later revealed that the incident occurred in August. The Panipat police have arrested the principal of the private school and a cab driver in the case.

Panic swept through the district at the beginning of December, when a six-year-old child was found dead inside a water tub in Naultha village.

The police arrested the accused, identified as Poonam, who then disclosed that she had killed three more children, including her own son. She has since been dubbed the ‘psycho killer’.

BJP chalks in good year

2025, however, has been a good year for the BJP in Panipat: the party started the year on a high note, marked by a landslide victory in the MC polls held in February, and the establishment of its office in Sector-3/17.