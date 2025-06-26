Yet another waste fire scorches Aravallis, trees burnt in Khori Kalan

Despite stern warnings from authorities and an ongoing suo motu trial by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the waste-burning mafia continues to wreak havoc in the ecologically sensitive Aravallis.

In the latest incident, a massive fire broke out late Tuesday night in Khori Kalan village, located near the Haryana-Rajasthan border. The blaze, allegedly triggered by chemical waste, continued until late Wednesday afternoon, damaging several trees in the forest patch.

Local residents said the fire was reported post-midnight, and while the fire brigade was eventually called, significant damage had already been done.

“It was the fire authorities who called the fire brigade, but by then many trees had already been burnt,” said one resident.

The entire area remains littered with garbage and villagers have repeatedly flagged the site as a hub for illegal waste dumping and burning.

Speaking to The Tribune, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Vishram Meena confirmed that a probe is underway.

“We have alerted all departments and SDM Tauru. Strict action shall be taken. A meeting has already been called on Friday to review the action taken and decide the future course,” he said.

However, villagers allege deep-rooted inaction and collusion at the local level. In a formal complaint sent to the DC, they blamed the panchayat for aiding the waste mafia.

“Despite your orders to get the waste cleared and increase surveillance in the area, the panchayat has failed to act. They are aiding the waste dumping mafia and have not even arranged for a guard to deter them,” the letter reads.

Earlier, The Tribune had reported how this border stretch in the Aravallis has turned into a hotspot for illegal industrial and solid waste dumping. Waste is reportedly brought in from Rajasthan and set on fire — causing severe ecological damage. The menace has only worsened, with even local solid waste mafia now using the region as a dumping ground.

The NGT, having taken suo motu cognisance of the issue, has demanded an action-taken report from the authorities concerned. While forest officials claim to have afforestation plans for the area, they admit that the waste must first be removed for any ecological revival to take place.