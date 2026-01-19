DT
Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar advocate honoured for exceptional services in road safety

Yamunanagar advocate honoured for exceptional services in road safety

Transported 119 road accident victims to hospitals during the critical golden hour

Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
Advocate Sushil Arya being felicitated in Panchkula.
Advocate Sushil Arya of Yamunanagar district was recently honoured at a state-level Road Safety Programme organised by the Haryana Government in Panchkula, in recognition of his outstanding contributions toward establishing a self-sustaining road safety system in the state.

The programme’s chief guest, Ranbir Singh Gangwa, Minister for Public Health Engineering and Public Works Department, felicitated Arya.

The honour acknowledges his pioneering work as the sole inventor of the scientific methodology for studying accident-prone points and black spots, a system applicable not only in Haryana but across India.

Expressing his gratitude, Arya thanked the state government, the PWD Minister and government officers for recognising his contributions to the establishment and strengthening of the Haryana Road Safety Council and District Road Safety Committees.

He also appreciated initiatives such as the creation of a dedicated Road Safety Fund, the empowerment of district road safety committees, the promotion of golden hour treatment for road accident victims and the survey and identification of 1,170 accident-prone locations across the state, along with continuous technical guidance.

Notably, Arya has personally transported 119 road accident victims to hospitals during the critical golden hour, out of which 89 survived. He has also been recognised on several occasions in the past for his selfless contributions to road safety.

