Yamunanagar BJP marks 11 yrs of Modi govt

A programme was organised in Model Town of Yamunanagar to mark the completion of 11 years of service and good governance of the BJP. The chief guest of the programme was MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora.

Advertisement

Ayushman cards were distributed to senior citizens (above 70 years of age) under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Honouring the senior citizens, the MLA said the Central and state governments were working dedicatedly for public welfare. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of historic decisions had been taken in the interest of the poor, farmers, workers and the elderly in the last 11 years.

Advertisement

He said the “Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme provides them financial assistance in the treatment of serious diseases. Free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year is being provided to eligible persons,” said MLA Arora.