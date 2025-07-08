DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar BJP marks 11 yrs of Modi govt

Yamunanagar BJP marks 11 yrs of Modi govt

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:58 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A programme was organised in Model Town of Yamunanagar to mark the completion of 11 years of service and good governance of the BJP. The chief guest of the programme was MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora.

Advertisement

Ayushman cards were distributed to senior citizens (above 70 years of age) under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Honouring the senior citizens, the MLA said the Central and state governments were working dedicatedly for public welfare. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of historic decisions had been taken in the interest of the poor, farmers, workers and the elderly in the last 11 years.

Advertisement

He said the “Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme provides them financial assistance in the treatment of serious diseases. Free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year is being provided to eligible persons,” said MLA Arora.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts