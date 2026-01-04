Yamunanagar civic body to carry out Rs 1.52 cr development works at Khera village

Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) will construct several streets and drains at Khera village in Jagadhri falling under Ward 1 of the MCYJ.

Besides, the MCYJ will also renovate the crematorium of the village. The MCYJ will spend Rs 1,52,14,000 to carry out these works in the village.

Mayor Suman Bahamani laid the foundation stone of those development works on Saturday in the presence of former Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, former MLA Balwant Singh, BJP Mandal president Priyank Sharma and Municipal Councillor Reena Rastogi.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said those development works would provide improved streets and drainage systems to the residents of Khera village.

She directed the officials of the MCYJ to ensure quality in the development works.

“The goal of the Municipal Corporation is to carry out equal development works in every ward in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri to ensure better amenities for citizens,” said Bahamani. She added that the village streets had been in poor condition for a long time and waterlogging was a problem during the rainy season. “The construction of lanes and drains will ensure smooth drainage of rainwater,” the Mayor said.

She instructed the officials of the MCYJ that no compromise should be made with the quality of development works. She also said the construction work of the development works should be completed in stipulated time period.

Former Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said the works must be done with transparency and integrity.

Assistant Municipal Engineer Muneshwar Bhardwaj said all streets would be constructed on a priority basis. Junior Engineers Amit Kumar, Gagan Sandhu, Samandeep, Trilochan Singh and other persons were present on the spot.