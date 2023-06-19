Y'nagar MC begins cleaning nullahs ahead of rainy season

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 18

The Municipal Corporation has started to cleaning up nullahs (drains) in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri in view of the upcoming rainy season.

The authorities of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), have divided all 22 wards into two zones to undertake this cleaning work. As per the available information, there are 29 small and big nullahs in the MCYJ area, whose length is about 92 km.

“Our teams have started the cleaning work of nullahs in both zones on a war footing and the work will be completed before the start of the rainy season,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

The Mayor along with Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar visited several places and reviewed the cleaning work, which was started in both zones, yesterday. He said after completion of the cleaning work, there would be no problem of waterlogging in the rainy season.

According to information, the nullahs would be cleaned in zone-I at a cost of Rs 64.84 lakh, while the nullahs of zone-II would be cleaned spending Rs 76.75 lakh.

“Specials teams of employees have been deputed and earthmoving machines have been pressed into service to undertake the cleaning work. The silt and dirt are being cleaned from the nullahs thoroughly,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

He added that besides cleaning silt and dirt, weeds grown on the banks of the nullahs would also be removed.Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh said soon, all nullahs of both zones would be cleaned completely.

“The work of cleaning of several nullahs, including the nullahs near Sant Thomas School, near Swami Vivekananda School and near Gauri Shankar temple has been started in zone-I,” said Harjeet Singh.

He added that, in zone-II, the work of cleaning the nullahs passing through Professor Colony, Model Town, Tagore Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Vijay Colony, Old Hamida and Jammu Colony had started.

Other nullahs at Badhi Majra, Teerth Nagar, Vishnu Garden and several other places was also being cleaned.

“Drains will be cleaned by the MCYJ before the start of the rainy season,” said Singh.