Yamunanagar MC removes encroachments

Yamunanagar, August 29

With the help of the police, a team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), removed encroachments from several areas of Yamunanagar on Tuesday.

The MCYJ team headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector Harjeet Singh removed encroachments from the road leading to Govindpuri from Madhu Hotel, the road leading to Pyara Chowk from Nehru Park, the road leading to Nehru Park from the Mayor’s House and the Nehru Park area.

CSI Harjeet Singh said the MCYJ team confiscated goods kept on the roads by shopkeepers outside their shops.

He further said the confiscated goods were taken to the MCYJ office after loading them on the MC vehicles.

“The anti-encroachment drive is being run on the direction of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha with an aim to make the roads congestion free so that there is no traffic jams,” said CSI Harjeet Singh. He said the help of a police team led by Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar was taken to remove the encroachments from these areas. He further said that besides carrying out the anti-encroachment drive, awareness not to encroach upon any land was spread among the shopkeepers.

“The anti-encroachment drive will continue in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri in future too,” said CSI Harjeet Singh.

