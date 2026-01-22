Yamunanagar MC to build Rs 7.24-cr shed at waste plant

The Yamunanagar Municipal Corporation (MC) will construct a shed at a cost of Rs 7.24 crore at the Solid Waste Management Plant to ensure uninterrupted waste disposal during the monsoon season. This was stated by Mayor Suman Bahamani on Wednesday during an inspection of the waste disposal plant located in Kail village of Yamunanagar district.

She was accompanied by Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar, Chief Sanitation Inspector Harjeet Singh and other municipal officials, who reviewed various stages of waste management at the facility.

The project also includes paving the ground beneath the shed to facilitate smooth operations during the rainy months.

The proposed shed will cover the waste processing area and protect machinery from rain, preventing disruptions that currently occur during the monsoon. The paved surface will eliminate muddy and slippery conditions, ensuring safety for workers and machinery and allowing disposal activities to continue without hindrance.

During the inspection, the Mayor observed the waste segregation process at the plant. Municipal Corporation officials informed her that waste was being segregated and organic fertiliser produced using bioremediation technology. Mayor Bahamani inspected the quality of the processes and expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the plant.

She also inspected the site earmarked for the construction of the shed and later visited the Gulab Nagar Secondary Point to assess sanitation arrangements.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said all preparatory work for the construction had been completed and that the project would commence shortly.

Explaining the need for the shed, Mayor Bahamani said waste disposal operations were currently affected during rainfall, causing inconvenience to sanitation workers and damage to machinery.

“The construction of the shed will ensure uninterrupted waste disposal and protect costly machines from rain. This will help maintain timely waste management and prevent garbage accumulation in twin cities,” she said.

She directed officials to expedite the work so that the facility becomes operational before the onset of the upcoming rainy season.

The Mayor said that strengthening waste management infrastructure was essential to improving the city’s sanitation system. Highlighting the broader objective, she said the MC aimed to secure a better ranking in the Swachh Survekshan and to make Yamunanagar and Jagadhri clean and healthy cities.

“Modernising and improving the efficiency of the waste disposal system is a key step in that direction, and the upgrade at the Solid Waste Management Plant, Kail, will play an important role,” she said.